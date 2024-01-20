TATA secures IPL title sponsorship in a record-breaking deal with BCCI

The BCCI announced TATA as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a record-breaking valuation of INR 2500 crore - the highest-ever sponsorship amount in the history of the league on Saturday.

The sponsorship rights have been secured by TATA for a period of five years, the BCCI announced.

The Indian conglomerate held the rights for the previous two IPL seasons - 2022 & 2023 - as well and is also the title sponsor of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).