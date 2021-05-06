IPL 2021: Australians en route to the Maldives, announces CA

Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators who participated in the Indian Premier League have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association announced via a joint communique on Thursday.

ALSO READ - Most NZ players to return home on Friday

The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia, the CA stated.

Mike Hussey remains in India having tested positive to COVID-19. Mike is experiencing mild symptoms and is in the care of his IPL franchise, the Chennai Super Kings. Batting consultant Hussey and bowling coach L. Balaji will be flown from Delhi to Chennai via air ambulance.