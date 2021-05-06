IPL 2021: CSK to fly Hussey, Balaji into Chennai in air ambulance; Dhoni to leave for Ranchi

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management has decided to fly in bowling coach L. Balaji and batting consultant Michael Hussey - who tested positive for COVID-19 - from Delhi to Chennai in an air ambulance.

With the league postponed, most franchises have sent their players back to their respective homes, but Hussey and Balaji will have to isolate for at least a couple of weeks before they test negative.

With its headquarters in Chennai, the CSK team management believes that they will be able to provide better health care facilities in Chennai.

"We are bringing them to Chennai because we have access to all the facilities there. They are fine now but in case the need arises, we can get better facilities in Chennai so we are bringing them here," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Sportstar.

The two are expected to reach Chennai by Thursday afternoon.

While most players have left, a few are still in Delhi, along with captain MS Dhoni. "He (Dhoni) will leave after everyone leaves the bubble. All the players will exit the bubble by today," Viswanathan said.

While Hussey will have to be in isolation, it is expected that he will have to fly out of India via Maldives once he recovers.

The Australian government has banned direct flights from India till May 15, forcing the Australian players to travel home via Maldives.

"We will discuss that later depending on the situation. For now, our priority is his health and safety," the CSK official said.

The tournament was postponed after multiple players and support staff - including Balaji and Hussey - tested positive for the virus.