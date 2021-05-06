IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021: COVID-19 case in Sunrisers scared us, says Sakariya Rajasthan Royals left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya shares his dream debut experience, COVID-19 scare and lessons learnt from the IPL 2021 season. Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Kolkata 06 May, 2021 08:23 IST Chetan Sakariya with Chris Morris during an IPL match. - PTI Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Kolkata 06 May, 2021 08:23 IST Young left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya was one of the highlights of Rajasthan Royals despite its sluggish first-half campaign in the Indian Premier League 2021.In his maiden season, the 22-year-old from Bhavnagar toyed with the big players before COVID-19 cases in the IPL bio-bubble postponed the tournament. The virus scare in the Royals camp started mounting after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Wriddhiman Saha returned COVID-19 positive.“We had just played a game against Sunrisers and after every match, the players usually catch up at the ground. We were hoping not to return positive since we had met a few players from their team,” Sakariya told Sportstar after reaching home on Wednesday.READ: BCCI to help move Australian IPL cohort to Sri Lanka or MaldivesHe dismissed big-hitters K.L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become an overnight sensation inside the first three games. “Initially, I felt the pressure but later on, I handled that. I bowled a few good spells to some great batsmen. I never thought I would bowl to them someday. That gave me a lot of confidence. I think I bowled better than I thought I would. I have to improve but I am happy with my performance.“Mahi [Dhoni] bhai’s wicket was my favourite. I was happily shocked. It felt unreal. If you see the video, you will know how shocked I was,” he said.The youngster, who picked up seven wickets with 3/31 being his best performance, praised overseas team-mates Mustafizur Rahman and Jos Buttler for their inputs. “Mustafizur is a good reader of the wicket. He will tell you when to bowl your slower delivery. He knows how to unsettle the rhythm of a batsman.READ: BCCI ACU nabs three bookies from IPL team hotel in Mumbai leg“Buttler, though a batsman, told me a lot about bowling in the Powerplay. He would stand beside when I bowled during the practice games. He told me to stick to the length and not worry about conceding a boundary. It’s just that there should not be a single loose delivery,” he said.Sakariya’s change of pace fetched him a lot of wickets. Senior Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat, also his state team Saurashtra’s captain, kept him motivated.“JD bhai knew how I bowled. He ensured that I was ready. He helped me prepare.” said Sakariya, who now wants to focus on strength training. His dreams of buying a house for the family with the IPL salary of Rs 1.20 crore “will have to be on hold” for the pandemic. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.