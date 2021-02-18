IPL 2021 Auction: Experienced Morris can deal with a price tag like this, says Rajasthan Royals COO

From setting himself a base price of Rs 75 lakh to being sold to Rajasthan Royals for a record Rs 16.25 crore - it was indeed an IPL Auction 2021 to remember for South Africa’s bowling all-rounder Chris Morris.

The seasoned Morris pipped Yuvraj Singh's Rs 16 crore contract with the Delhi Capitals in 2015 and became the most expensive buy in the auction, but his old franchise Royals was happy to have him back in the side.

“Chris is an ex-Royal and he is one of the players with experience and he can deal with a price tag like that. We have re-balanced the side this year and hope he plays an important role for us. He is a quality bowler through all the phases of the game and he can also win us games with the bat. We did stretch to our limits and it wasn’t our last bid. We are delighted to have him back in the Royals,” Rajasthan Royals COO, Jake Lush McCrum, said.

Morris, who featured for the Royal Challengers Bangalore last season in nine matches, has been out of action since November last year. And in the past, injury has been an area of concern for Morris. But Royals management had a check on him before going big in the auctions.

“We spoke to Chris before the auction itself and got a medical review of him. He is in the bubble in South Africa now - about to play the domestic tournament. We did do a check on him,” McCrum said.

A T20 veteran of 218 matches, Morris is known in the circuit for his excellent death bowling options besides being a powerful bat in the lower-order. Having released Steve Smith, Royals has appointed young Sanju Samson as the captain and Morris’ presence will indeed be a boost for the side - which finished at the bottom of the table last season.