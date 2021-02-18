Cricket IPL IPL IPL Auction 2021 LIVE updates: Full list of sold, unsold players for all eight teams IPL Auction 2021 live streaming, updates: Sportstar presents the full list of 291 sold and unsold players who went under the hammer in Chennai on Thursday, February 18. Team Sportstar Chennai 18 February, 2021 15:19 IST The VIVO IPL Trophy - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Chennai 18 February, 2021 15:19 IST Australia batting mainstay Steve Smith, on Thursday, became the first player to be sold at the IPL 2021 Auction in Chennai.The 31-year-old batsman was sold to the Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore. His base price was Rs 2 crore. ALL YOUR IPL AUCTION 2021 FAQs ANSWERED - IPL Auction 2021 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch, Full Players List, Teams - all you need to know IPL 2021 auction: Players retained, purse and slots available with each team Shahrukh to Azharuddeen: Six uncapped players who can strike big at IPL 2021 auction IPL 2021 auction: Six overseas players who can trigger a bidding war IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab to change its name to Punjab Kings IPL Auction 2021: Full list of West Indies players in auction pool, base price, former teams IPL Auction 2021: Full list of England players in auction pool, base price, former teams IPL Auction 2021: Full list of Australian players in auction pool, base price, former teams Below is the full list of sold and unsold players: SOLD PLAYERSBatsmenPlayersBase PriceSelling PriceTeamSteve Smith2 CR2.20 CRDelhi Capitals BowlersPlayersBase PriceSelling PriceTeam WicketkeepersPlayersBase PriceSelling PriceTeam All-roundersPlayersBase PriceSelling PriceTeam UNSOLD PLAYERSBatsmenPlayersBase PriceKarun Nair50 LAlex Hales1.50 CRJason Roy2 CREvin Lewis1 CRAaron Finch1 CRHanuma Vihari1 CR BowlersPlayersBase Price WicketkeepersPlayersBase Price All-roundersPlayersBase Price Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.