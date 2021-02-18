IPL 2021 Auction: Chris Morris most expensive buy, goes to Royals for Rs 16.25 crore

Rajasthan Royals bagged South African all-rounder Chris Morris for Rs. 16.25 crores - the highest- ever bid in IPL auctions history.

Morris pipped Yuvraj Singh's Rs 16 crore contract with the Delhi Capitals in 2015. Mumbai Indians, RCB and Punjab Kings were the other franchises engaged in a stiff bidding war for the South African before Rajasthan Royals took over.

Morris, who featured for the Royal Challengers Bangalore last season in nine matches, has however, been out of competitive action since November, 2020.

A T20 veteran of 218 matches, Morris is known in the circuit for his excellent death bowling options besides being a powerful bat in the lower-order.



Morris will feature in his eighth successive IPL season since 2013 and has 551 runs and 80 wickets to his name in 70 matches.

The 33-year-old has previously featured for the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals before being picked for Rs 10 crore by RCB last season.