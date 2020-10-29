IPL 2020: Pragyan Ojha impressed with leggie Ravi Bishnoi

The Indian Premier League has always been a solid platform for the young and uncapped players. Every season introduces at least two or three special names. Coming after a long break amid the pandemic, some of the Indian youngsters have turned heads in the ongoing edition.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is impressed with the way Kings XI Punjab’s Ravi Bishnoi and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Devdutt Padikkal have fared in the league stage of the tournament. “It’s a brilliant tournament given the circumstances. The players did not practice for seven matches. The way they have played is amazing and it shows how much they wanted to go on the field and enjoy the game,” Ojha said on the Tissot Presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time show.



“As a spinner, I enjoyed Ravi Bishnoi. For him, it can’t get any better because he has been working with Anil (Kumble) bhai. At 20, you are getting to work with a legend like him. It is something one would dream of,” Ojha said.



Bishnoi picked up 12 wickets for Kings XI Punjab in the league stage thus far. The Jodhpur-born leggie was part of the India U-19 team that reached the final of the World Cup in February.



Amassing 417 runs in 12 games, Padikkal has also been a talking point. “Devdutt is very impressive - he is playing with all superstars like AB (de Villiers), (Aaron) Finch, Virat (Kohli) and has dominated. The impact he has had on the tournament is tremendous,” said Ojha, who featured in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is for India.