IPL 2020: Multiple performers key to Delhi Capitals’ success, says Shreyas Iyer

Terming the upcoming IPL one of his “most important assignments” as captain, Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer has demanded consistency from all his team-mates. In the last edition, Delhi Capitals reached the IPL playoffs for the first time in seven years, and it is hoping to do better this time.

“It’s certainly very different from last season, but challenges excite me,” Iyer told IPLT20.com.

“As a captain, this is going to be certainly one of my most important assignments just because of how different the setting is. It is going to be very different, the key is to take it one day at a time. We’re being briefed about the dos and don’ts at every step, it’s crucial that everyone who is part of our team bubble follows that.”

Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the IPL will be played across three venues in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

ALSO READ | The best fielding side will have a better chance to win - Kaif

“All pieces of the puzzle need to fall in the right place to be a champion team,” Shreyas said. “But the IPL is a long tournament and results keep going up and down invariably. The one thing that worked for us last season for how in each and every match, different players stepped up to the occasion and that was crucial to our success and will be key this year, too. Having not just one consistent performer but many of them.”

Additions

Shreyas welcomed the additions to the squad in the form of experienced India players R. Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. “Ashwin and Rahane add tremendous depth to our side and give Ricky and me options to be flexible with our playing XI depending on where we’re playing, who our opposition is and where we are placed in the tournament at a particular time,” Shreyas said.

“Also these are two individuals who are highly knowledgeable about the game and have captained IPL teams, so for me as captain, this is an opportunity to use all experience and reach out to them whenever I want to share or discuss anything at all.”

Shreyas said he was blessed to be working alongside Australian legend Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Delhi Capitals. “He’s such a legend and makes everyone, from the senior-most to the newest guy feel at home and as a part of this unit. As a captain, he gives me freedom and that has helped me grow as a cricketer.”