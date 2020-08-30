Home Interviews IPL 2020: Multiple performers key to Delhi Capitals’ success, says Shreyas Iyer R. Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane add “tremendous depth” to the squad for IPL 2020, says captain Shreyas. PTI Dubai 30 August, 2020 20:04 IST Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer at a practice session at the ICC academy in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday. - DELHI CAPITALS PTI Dubai 30 August, 2020 20:04 IST Terming the upcoming IPL one of his “most important assignments” as captain, Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer has demanded consistency from all his team-mates. In the last edition, Delhi Capitals reached the IPL playoffs for the first time in seven years, and it is hoping to do better this time.“It’s certainly very different from last season, but challenges excite me,” Iyer told IPLT20.com.“As a captain, this is going to be certainly one of my most important assignments just because of how different the setting is. It is going to be very different, the key is to take it one day at a time. We’re being briefed about the dos and don’ts at every step, it’s crucial that everyone who is part of our team bubble follows that.”Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the IPL will be played across three venues in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.ALSO READ | The best fielding side will have a better chance to win - Kaif“All pieces of the puzzle need to fall in the right place to be a champion team,” Shreyas said. “But the IPL is a long tournament and results keep going up and down invariably. The one thing that worked for us last season for how in each and every match, different players stepped up to the occasion and that was crucial to our success and will be key this year, too. Having not just one consistent performer but many of them.”AdditionsShreyas welcomed the additions to the squad in the form of experienced India players R. Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. “Ashwin and Rahane add tremendous depth to our side and give Ricky and me options to be flexible with our playing XI depending on where we’re playing, who our opposition is and where we are placed in the tournament at a particular time,” Shreyas said. Poetry in motion #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/TV9PghARHE— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from) (@DelhiCapitals) August 30, 2020 “Also these are two individuals who are highly knowledgeable about the game and have captained IPL teams, so for me as captain, this is an opportunity to use all experience and reach out to them whenever I want to share or discuss anything at all.”Shreyas said he was blessed to be working alongside Australian legend Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Delhi Capitals. “He’s such a legend and makes everyone, from the senior-most to the newest guy feel at home and as a part of this unit. As a captain, he gives me freedom and that has helped me grow as a cricketer.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos