IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada to join Delhi Capitals by September 2

South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada, who picked up 25 wickets in 12 games for Delhi Capitals in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, will join the squad in the United Arab Emirates by September 2.

Rabada has been instrumental in Capitals’ success along with Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and captain Shreyas Iyer. He is also remembered for defending 10 runs in the Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The right-armer’s last appearance was in February in the T20I series against Australia at home. He later picked up a groin injury but the no cricketing action period, due to the coronavirus scare, healed it quickly.

Rabada will have three tests for COVID-19 on arrival and thereafter, he will head into a one-week quarantine before resuming training. On Saturday, the Capitals had their maiden training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

"The temperature is a little warm, so there was heaviness initially but in two or three days, the sharpness will be there. The good thing is we have time.

"The mental preparation depends how we think. We should not think that we are playing after a long time. The batsmen are hitting the ball nicely and the bowlers are bowling well. You need to create that energy and that's how you go into the tournament," said Dhawan at the end of the session.