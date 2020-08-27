IPL 2020: Daniel Sams replaces Jason Roy at Delhi Capitals

England opener Jason Roy has opted out of the Indian Premier League 2020 starting in September in the United Arab Emirates. The right-hander picked up a side strain this week and had already been ruled out of the T20I series against Pakistan at home.

Sportstar has learnt that Australia fast bowler Daniel Sams will replace Roy at Delhi Capitals. Earlier, the franchise replaced Chris Woakes, another Englishman, with South Africa quick Anrich Nortje.

Roy, who strikes at 144.67 in T20s, made his IPL debut with Gujarat Lions in 2017. He moved to Delhi in 2018. But the strokeplayer could manage only one fifty in eight games across two seasons. The unbeaten 91 against Mumbai Indians is the only highlight.

Death overs specialist Sams comes on the back of an impressive Big Bash League for Sydney Thunders last season. He had finished with 30 wickets to catch the national selectors' eye.

He is currently with the Australian team for the limited-overs series in the UK.

On joining Delhi Capitals, Sams said, “The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year. I feel fortunate to be a part of it this year, and I’m thankful to the Delhi management for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to join the rest of the players in the UAE.”