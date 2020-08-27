Cricket

Jason Roy ruled out of Pakistan T20Is

The England opener was hurt during practice at Old Trafford this week.

Manchester 27 August, 2020 16:33 IST

Jason Roy will remain with the England squad and look to recover in time for the white-ball series against Australia.   -  Getty Images

England will be without one of its most explosive batsmen for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Pakistan after Jason Roy was ruled out of all three matches because of a left side strain.

The opener was hurt during practice at Old Trafford this week, and had a scan on Wednesday which revealed the injury.

Roy will remain with the England squad and look to recover in time for the white-ball series against Australia in Southampton starting 4 September with the first of three T20s.

England didn’t say if a replacement would be called up for Roy.

England’s first T20 against Pakistan is on Friday, followed by further games on Sunday and Tuesday.

