Jason Roy ruled out of Pakistan T20Is

The England opener was hurt during practice at Old Trafford this week.

PTI
Manchester
27 August, 2020 16:33 IST

Jason Roy will remain with the England squad and look to recover in time for the white-ball series against Australia. - Getty Images

PTI
Manchester
27 August, 2020 16:33 IST

England will be without one of its most explosive batsmen for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Pakistan after Jason Roy was ruled out of all three matches because of a left side strain.The opener was hurt during practice at Old Trafford this week, and had a scan on Wednesday which revealed the injury.ALSO READ | ICC rankings: Big leap for Crawly, Anderson in TestsRoy will remain with the England squad and look to recover in time for the white-ball series against Australia in Southampton starting 4 September with the first of three T20s.England didn't say if a replacement would be called up for Roy.England's first T20 against Pakistan is on Friday, followed by further games on Sunday and Tuesday.