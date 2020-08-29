Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals start training in ICC Academy All the India players, including captain Shreyas Iyer and senior campaigner Ajinkya Rahane, trained on Saturday; most of the foreigners are yet to arrive. Team Sportstar Kolkata 29 August, 2020 23:18 IST Shreyas Iyer, captain of Delhi Capitals during a training session at the ICC Academy. - Photo courtesy: TWITTER/ @DelhiCapitals Team Sportstar Kolkata 29 August, 2020 23:18 IST Delhi Capitals hit the training session for the first time since its arrival in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.The side, led by Shreyas Iyer, trained from 6 pm to 9 pm at the ICC Academy.Most of the India players, who finished their mandatory quarantine, had a light training session. “Most India players trained today; others are either in quarantine or yet to join the team. Today was fairly light training for everyone given that it was the first session,” said an official associated with the Capitals. IPL 2020: Virat Kohli returns to training after five months Star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was seen in a jovial mood with chief talent scout Vijay Dahiya, also a former India stumper.This time, the Capitals will be bolstered by the presence of senior campaigners Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin.The side is coached by two-time World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos