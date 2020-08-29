IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals start training in ICC Academy

Delhi Capitals hit the training session for the first time since its arrival in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

The side, led by Shreyas Iyer, trained from 6 pm to 9 pm at the ICC Academy.

Most of the India players, who finished their mandatory quarantine, had a light training session. “Most India players trained today; others are either in quarantine or yet to join the team. Today was fairly light training for everyone given that it was the first session,” said an official associated with the Capitals.

Star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was seen in a jovial mood with chief talent scout Vijay Dahiya, also a former India stumper.

This time, the Capitals will be bolstered by the presence of senior campaigners Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The side is coached by two-time World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting.