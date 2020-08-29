Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Two players, 11 others test positive for Covid-19 - BCCI 13 personnel including two players have tested positive for Covid-19. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic. Team Sportstar 29 August, 2020 14:59 IST The IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. (File Photo) - Twitter / @ipl Team Sportstar 29 August, 2020 14:59 IST The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that 13 people - which includes two cricketers - have tested positive for the COVID-19. The confirmation comes a day after reports emerged of some members of Chennai Super Kings testing positive.Sportstar understands that while Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the two players who have been infected, the rest are non-cricketing staff. In a statement, the Board confirmed that it has conducted a total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests between August 20-28 across all IPL franchises in the United Arab Emirates. This included players, support staff, team management, BCCI Staff, IPL operational team, hotel and ground transport staff.READ| IPL 2020: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad tests positive for COVID-19 "13 personnel have tested positive of which two are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL medical team," the statement read.RELATED| IPL 2020: CSK members test positive for COVID-19, team goes into extended quarantine The news comes hours after Chennai Super Kings announced that Suresh Raina had flown back to India and would no longer be a part of CSK's IPL 2020 campaign. The team will now undergo an extended quarantine period and will be able to begin its practice sessions only after September 1. The tournament begins in the UAE from September 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos