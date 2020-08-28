Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Members of CSK test positive for COVID-19, team goes into extended quarantine Chennai Super Kings will be extending its quarantine period till early next week after some members of the contingent tested positive for the coronavirus. Team Sportstar Mumbai 28 August, 2020 17:06 IST CSK players at Chennai airport before boarding the flight to Dubai last week. - PTI Team Sportstar Mumbai 28 August, 2020 17:06 IST Chennai Super Kings will be extending its quarantine period till early next week after some members of the contingent tested positive for the coronavirus upon landing in Dubai for the Indian Premier League.The franchise officials remained tight-lipped on the matter but Sportstar understands that the reports of some members of the franchise have returned positive. As per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) protocol, the players had to be tested on day one, three and six. READ| Dhoni always gave players belief and confidence: Dwayne Bravo Since the reports came positive, the entire contingent had to undergo the fourth test on Friday; the report is expected on Saturday.READ| IPL 2020: Daniel Sams replaces Jason Roy at Delhi Capitals “The team had taken all the precaution. But it turned out that some members were positive. It’s a setback for sure, but things are being monitored,” a source in the know of things said.More to follow... Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos