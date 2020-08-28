IPL 2020: Members of CSK test positive for COVID-19, team goes into extended quarantine

Chennai Super Kings will be extending its quarantine period till early next week after some members of the contingent tested positive for the coronavirus upon landing in Dubai for the Indian Premier League.

The franchise officials remained tight-lipped on the matter but Sportstar understands that the reports of some members of the franchise have returned positive. As per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) protocol, the players had to be tested on day one, three and six.

Since the reports came positive, the entire contingent had to undergo the fourth test on Friday; the report is expected on Saturday.

“The team had taken all the precaution. But it turned out that some members were positive. It’s a setback for sure, but things are being monitored,” a source in the know of things said.

