CSK's Suresh Raina to miss IPL 2020, returns to India

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina has returned to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the team announced on Saturday.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season," said a statement from CSK's CEO on the IPL franchise's official Twitter handle.

RELATED| IPL 2020: CSK members test positive for COVID-19, team goes into extended quarantine

"Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh Raina and his family during this time," the statement added.

Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.



KS Viswanathan

CEO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 29, 2020

Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this month.

This development comes a day after news broke of multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings squad testing positive for COVID-19 in Dubai, where the team is based.

The team will now undergo an extended quarantine period and will be able to begin its practice sessions only from September 1. The competition begins in the UAE from September 19.