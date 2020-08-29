Home IPL 2020 News CSK's Suresh Raina to miss IPL 2020, returns to India Chennai Super Kings announced that flamboyant all-rounder Suresh Raina has returned to India from the UAE and will miss the IPL 2020. Team Sportstar 29 August, 2020 11:28 IST Suresh Raina will no longer take part in IPL 2020. - K. Pichumani Team Sportstar 29 August, 2020 11:28 IST Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina has returned to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the team announced on Saturday."Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season," said a statement from CSK's CEO on the IPL franchise's official Twitter handle.RELATED| IPL 2020: CSK members test positive for COVID-19, team goes into extended quarantine "Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh Raina and his family during this time," the statement added. Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.KS ViswanathanCEO— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 29, 2020 Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this month.This development comes a day after news broke of multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings squad testing positive for COVID-19 in Dubai, where the team is based.The team will now undergo an extended quarantine period and will be able to begin its practice sessions only from September 1. The competition begins in the UAE from September 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos