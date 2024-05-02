SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Chahal bowls his most expensive spell in IPL history

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled his most expensive spell in the history of the Indian Premier League during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium on Thursday.

Chahal conceded 62 runs in his quota of four overs and was not able to provide any breakthroughs for his side. Additionally, it was his 300th T20 match.

The 33-year-old currently sits sixth in the purple cap standings in this edition of the IPL with 13 wickets. Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah leads the list with 14 dismissals.

Chahal is also a part of India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to happen in the United States and the West Indies.

More to follow...