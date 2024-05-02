MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Chahal bowls his most expensive spell in IPL history

Chahal conceded 62 runs in his quota of four overs and was not able to provide any breakthroughs for his side. Additionally, it was his 300th T20 match.

Published : May 02, 2024 21:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Chahal becomes first Indian to take 350 T20 wickets
SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Chahal becomes first Indian to take 350 T20 wickets | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Chahal becomes first Indian to take 350 T20 wickets | Photo Credit: PTI

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled his most expensive spell in the history of the Indian Premier League during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium on Thursday.

Chahal conceded 62 runs in his quota of four overs and was not able to provide any breakthroughs for his side. Additionally, it was his 300th T20 match.

The 33-year-old currently sits sixth in the purple cap standings in this edition of the IPL with 13 wickets. Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah leads the list with 14 dismissals.

Chahal is also a part of India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to happen in the United States and the West Indies.

More to follow...

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Yuzvendra Chahal /

Rajasthan Royals /

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Klaasen and Nitish look to finish strong; SRH: 174/3 in 18 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Chahal bowls his most expensive spell in IPL history
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women to host South Africa for a multi-format series; Test match in Chennai on June 28
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders looks to solidify Playoffs spot as it takes on struggling Mumbai Indians
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Rinku Singh not at fault for missing out on T20 World Cup squad: Ajit Agarkar
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Chahal bowls his most expensive spell in IPL history
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders looks to solidify Playoffs spot as it takes on struggling Mumbai Indians
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. SRH vs RR Toss result, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss and opts to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Klaasen and Nitish look to finish strong; SRH: 174/3 in 18 overs
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Fleming, Rossouw applaud Punjab Kings spinners
    Sankar Narayanan EH
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Klaasen and Nitish look to finish strong; SRH: 174/3 in 18 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Chahal bowls his most expensive spell in IPL history
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women to host South Africa for a multi-format series; Test match in Chennai on June 28
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders looks to solidify Playoffs spot as it takes on struggling Mumbai Indians
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Rinku Singh not at fault for missing out on T20 World Cup squad: Ajit Agarkar
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment