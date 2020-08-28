Australia's first T20 practice match in England washed out

Australia’s first intra-squad practice match of its limited-overs cricket tour of England was abandoned midway through because of rain on Friday.

Rain stopped play in the Southampton T20 when a team led by vice-captain Pat Cummins was on 60-0 in reply to the 150 made by an opposition side captained by Australia’s white-ball skipper, Aaron Finch.

Just 25.5 overs were possible in total. Finch and fellow opener David Warner put on a stand of 75 in 9.2 overs for the Finch XI. Australia confirmed that the squad will play two more T20 practice matches on Sunday.

The first of three T20 internationals against England will take place on September 4, while the teams will also meet in three one-day internationals.