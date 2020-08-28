Former Andhra captain A. G. Pradeep retires

Former Andhra captain and India U-19 cricketer, A. G. Pradeep has announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

Pradeep, currently working as Assistant Manager in Indian Overseas Bank (Chennai), played 64 matches in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 2,757 runs with six centuries and 13 fifties. He was also a good fielder, taking 81 catches in all formats.

The Vijayawada-born cricketer scored 1,053 runs, including three centuries, in List-A cricket.

Pradeep, in a letter to the BCCI, the Andhra Cricket Association and the Krishna District Cricket Association, thanked all the officials and fellow players who helped him right through his career. “I would like to be associated with the game in future, too, helping budding cricketers,” he said.

Mr. P. Sarat Chandra Reddy, president, ACA, thanked Pradeep for his services to Andhra cricket and said his services would be required by the ACA.