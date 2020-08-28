Rajasthan Royals fielding coach leaves for UAE after COVID-19 recovery

Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik - who had earlier test positive for COVID-19 - left for Dubai from Delhi on Friday after recovery.

A couple of weeks ago, Yagnik had tested positive and was in self isolation at his home in Udaipur.

However, on return of two negative reports, he has been allowed to join the team. He will have to be under quarantine for six days and will be required to get three more negative tests upon his arrival.