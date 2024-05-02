IPL 2024: How have Indian players performed since selection in T20 World Cup squad?

The Indian team for T20 World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies and USA in June, was announced on Tuesday and since then, 10 out of 15 players have featured in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for their respective matches.

While Indian captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya played were part of Mumbai Indians’ fixture against Lucknow Super Giants, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson played for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here is how all players who have been selected for the T20 World Cup fared ever since the squad was announced:

1) Rohit Sharma - 4 off 5 balls vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow

2) Suryakumar Yadav - 10 off 6 balls vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow

3) Hardik Pandya - 0 off 1 ball & 2/26 in 4 overs vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow

4) Jasprit Bumrah - 0/17 in 4 overs vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow

5) Shivam Dube - 0 off 1 ball & 1/14 in 1 over vs Punjab Kings

6) Ravindra Jadeja - 2 off 4 balls & 0/22 in 3 overs vs Punjab Kings

7) Arshdeep Singh - 1/52 in 4 overs vs Chennai Super Kings

8) Yuzvendra Chahal - 0/62 in 4 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

9) Yashasvi Jaiswal - 67 off 40 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

10) Sanju Samson - 0 off 3 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad