MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: How have Indian players performed since selection in T20 World Cup squad?

The Indian team for T20 World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies and USA in June, was announced on Tuesday.

Published : May 02, 2024 22:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma drives Moshin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match at Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.
Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma drives Moshin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match at Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma drives Moshin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match at Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

The Indian team for T20 World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies and USA in June, was announced on Tuesday and since then, 10 out of 15 players have featured in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for their respective matches.

While Indian captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya played were part of Mumbai Indians’ fixture against Lucknow Super Giants, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson played for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here is how all players who have been selected for the T20 World Cup fared ever since the squad was announced:

1) Rohit Sharma - 4 off 5 balls vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow

2) Suryakumar Yadav - 10 off 6 balls vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow

3) Hardik Pandya - 0 off 1 ball & 2/26 in 4 overs vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow

4) Jasprit Bumrah - 0/17 in 4 overs vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow

5) Shivam Dube - 0 off 1 ball & 1/14 in 1 over vs Punjab Kings

6) Ravindra Jadeja - 2 off 4 balls & 0/22 in 3 overs vs Punjab Kings

7) Arshdeep Singh - 1/52 in 4 overs vs Chennai Super Kings

8) Yuzvendra Chahal - 0/62 in 4 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

9) Yashasvi Jaiswal - 67 off 40 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

10) Sanju Samson - 0 off 3 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

India’s T20 World Cup squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Related Topics

India /

Rohit Sharma /

Hardik Pandya /

Sanju Samson /

Yuzvendra Chahal /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Nitish, Bhuvneshwar shine as Hyderabad win a last ball thriller
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RR: Natarajan pips Bumrah to top the table; Mustafizur, Harshal third and fourth
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: How have Indian players performed since selection in T20 World Cup squad?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RR highlights, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 200/7 (20); SRH wins by one run
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to fourth with thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to fourth with thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: How have Indian players performed since selection in T20 World Cup squad?
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Chahal bowls his most expensive spell in IPL history
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders looks to solidify Playoffs spot as it takes on struggling Mumbai Indians
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. SRH vs RR Toss result, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss and opts to bat first
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Nitish, Bhuvneshwar shine as Hyderabad win a last ball thriller
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RR: Natarajan pips Bumrah to top the table; Mustafizur, Harshal third and fourth
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: How have Indian players performed since selection in T20 World Cup squad?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RR highlights, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 200/7 (20); SRH wins by one run
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to fourth with thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment