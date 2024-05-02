Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a thrilling one-wicket win over table-topper Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.
The Pat Cummins-led side now sits fourth with 12 points in 10 games.
Punjab Kings climbed one spot to seventh after beating the Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Chennai remained in fourth place despite the loss.
On Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets to move to third spot in the IPL 2024 points table.
Here’s what the standings look like after the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 game:
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|8
|2
|16
|+0.622
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|6
|3
|12
|+1.096
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.094
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.072
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|10
|+0.627
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.442
|Punjab Kings
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.062
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-1.113
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.272
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.415
(Updated after SRH vs RR on May 2)
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RR: Natarajan pips Bumrah to top the table
- SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Nitish, Bhuvneshwar shine as Hyderabad edge out Rajasthan in last ball thriller
- SRH vs RR highlights, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 200/7 (20); SRH wins by one run
- IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to fourth with thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
- India Women to host South Africa for a multi-format series; Test match in Chennai on June 28
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE