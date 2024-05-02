MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to fourth with thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024 Points table: Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a thrilling one-wicket win over table-topper Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Published : May 02, 2024 23:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
SRH’s Captain Pat Cummins celebrates with teamates after the wicket of RR’s Riyan Parag.
SRH’s Captain Pat Cummins celebrates with teamates after the wicket of RR’s Riyan Parag. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

SRH’s Captain Pat Cummins celebrates with teamates after the wicket of RR’s Riyan Parag. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a thrilling one-wicket win over table-topper Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

The Pat Cummins-led side now sits fourth with 12 points in 10 games.

Punjab Kings climbed one spot to seventh after beating the Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Chennai remained in fourth place despite the loss.

On Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets to move to third spot in the IPL 2024 points table.

Here’s what the standings look like after the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 game:

Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 16 +0.622
Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 12 +1.096
Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 12 +0.094
Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 12 +0.072
Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 10 +0.627
Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442
Punjab Kings 10 4 6 8 -0.062
Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 8 -1.113
Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 6 -0.272
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 6 -0.415

(Updated after SRH vs RR on May 2)

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Rajasthan Royals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RR: Natarajan pips Bumrah to top the table
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Nitish, Bhuvneshwar shine as Hyderabad edge out Rajasthan in last ball thriller
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs RR highlights, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 200/7 (20); SRH wins by one run
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to fourth with thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  5. India Women to host South Africa for a multi-format series; Test match in Chennai on June 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to fourth with thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: How have Indian players fared since selection in T20 World Cup squad?
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Chahal bowls his most expensive spell in IPL history
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders looks to solidify Playoffs spot as it takes on struggling Mumbai Indians
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. SRH vs RR Toss result, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss and opts to bat first
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RR: Natarajan pips Bumrah to top the table
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Nitish, Bhuvneshwar shine as Hyderabad edge out Rajasthan in last ball thriller
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs RR highlights, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 200/7 (20); SRH wins by one run
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to fourth with thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  5. India Women to host South Africa for a multi-format series; Test match in Chennai on June 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment