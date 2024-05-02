IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to fourth with thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a thrilling one-wicket win over table-topper Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

The Pat Cummins-led side now sits fourth with 12 points in 10 games.

Punjab Kings climbed one spot to seventh after beating the Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Chennai remained in fourth place despite the loss.

On Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets to move to third spot in the IPL 2024 points table.

Here’s what the standings look like after the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 game:

Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 16 +0.622 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 12 +1.096 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 12 +0.094 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 12 +0.072 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 10 +0.627 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 8 -0.062 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 8 -1.113 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 6 -0.272 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 6 -0.415

(Updated after SRH vs RR on May 2)