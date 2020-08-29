Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: CSK's Harbhajan Singh to reach Dubai on September 1 Harbhajan will be quarantined for seven days and apart from clearing two Covid-19 tests in India, will have to pass three of them on arrival in Dubai and on days three and six, before he can join the team. S. Dinakar CHENNAI 29 August, 2020 21:04 IST Harbhajan Singh will join the Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 1. - M. VEDHAN S. Dinakar CHENNAI 29 August, 2020 21:04 IST Chennai Super Kings' experienced off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will join the team only on September 1 due to ‘personal’ reasons. He will be quarantined away from the rest of the team for seven days and apart from clearing two Covid-19 tests in India, will have to pass three of them on arrival in Dubai and on days three and six, before he can join the team.READ| IPL 2020: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad tests positive for COVID-19 The last few days have tested CSK’s resolve. After being hit by Covid-19 - two of its players, swing bowler Deepak Chahar and young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, have tested positive - CSK lost its batting mainstay Suresh Raina on Saturday, who has pulled out of the tournament due to "personal reasons". The 13th edition of the IPL gets underway from September 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos