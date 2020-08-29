IPL 2020: CSK's Harbhajan Singh to reach Dubai on September 1

Chennai Super Kings' experienced off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will join the team only on September 1 due to ‘personal’ reasons.

He will be quarantined away from the rest of the team for seven days and apart from clearing two Covid-19 tests in India, will have to pass three of them on arrival in Dubai and on days three and six, before he can join the team.

The last few days have tested CSK’s resolve. After being hit by Covid-19 - two of its players, swing bowler Deepak Chahar and young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, have tested positive - CSK lost its batting mainstay Suresh Raina on Saturday, who has pulled out of the tournament due to "personal reasons". The 13th edition of the IPL gets underway from September 19.