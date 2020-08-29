IPL 2020: Virat Kohli returns to training after five months

Virat Kohli was back in his element as Royal Challengers Bangalore started its training at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

The RCB skipper sweated it out in the nets - after five months - and he was happy with the way things progressed. While Kohli had a long session at the nets, his team-mates Yuzvendra Chahal and Dale Steyn were also happy to be back in training.

“It’s been five months since I picked up the bat, but it’s much better than expected to be honest. It came out better than I thought,” Kohli said in an Instagram video posted by the franchise.

He, however, admitted that he did train a bit during the lockdown. “I am feeling quite fit and that helps, your body is light and you can react better so I have more time on the ball. That’s a big plus, otherwise you come heavier into the season, your body is not moving as much and that starts playing on your mind…” Kohli said.

With the tournament set to get underway from September 19, Kohli was impressed with the spinners trained. “The spinners looked good on day one, they pitched the ball in consistent areas for long. Shahbaz (Ahmed) was good, Washi (Washington Sundar) was very good, I saw (Yuzvendra) Chahal bowl well too. The seamers went through the motions. Overall, it’s a decent start to our camp…” the captain said.