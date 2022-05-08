Umran Malik: I am definitely ready to play for India

Umran Malik has impressed the cricketing fraternity with his pace and consistency in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with several former cricketers batting for his inclusion in the Indian team.

While the 22-year-old fast bowler from Jammu, who has made it a habit of clocking 150kmph consistently, does not want to think too much about the road ahead, he is keeping “himself ready” in case an opportunity comes his way.

“In terms of playing for India, I am definitely ready, but it’s up to the selectors to decide. But as far as I am concerned, I am preparing myself and whenever they give me a chance, I will try to perform to the best of my abilities and will give my 100 per cent,” Umran told Sportstar in an interview.

“I am working hard and waiting for that opportunity, and whenever that comes my way, I want to make the most of it…”

With 15 wickets in his kitty so far, the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler has had an incredible outing and he believes that over the last few months, he has learnt a lot. “This is my first full season, and I am happy that I have got a chance to play from the start. We want to win all our games and qualify (for the playoffs). We will put in our best efforts, and I hope to continue like this for the entire season,” he said.

From being a net bowler, Umran made it to the Sunrisers team last year and ahead of this year’s mega auction, the franchise retained him. And the youngster has made it a point to deliver on the faith showed in him.

“I could not bowl slower deliveries last season, but I have improved on that front as well. I can bowl slower deliveries and yorkers. I am also able to maintain proper line and length, so these are my learnings from this edition of the tournament.”

While his pace has impressed all, he has also conceded a few runs in the last few games. “For every game, we walk in with a plan and try to execute it. Look, not all plans will be successful, so it is necessary to have an alternative. And in situations where you are being hit by a batter, it is important to stay positive because if you let negativity creep in, then it will be difficult to bounce back. So, even if you end up conceding runs, it is important to back yourself, bank on your abilities and come back strong. That’s what I have been trying to do…”