The Indian Premier League mini-auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the franchises.

It will be a one-day auction, and in addition to the money left over from their previous auction purse, each team will have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend this year.

“The overall purse will be about Rs 94-95 crore,” a BCCI insider said.

Earlier, there were proposals to host the auction in Istanbul. But the idea was dropped due to logistical issues. “The franchises were also kept in the loop before finalising the venue,” the Board insider added.

After last year’s auction, Punjab Kings had the largest purse left (Rs 3.45 crore), while Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad the lowest purse with Rs 0.10 crore. The Sanjeev Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants had finished off its entire purse in the mega-auction.

The IPL Governing Council will finalise the player pool by the first week of December after franchises submit their retention list by November 15.

A new auctioneer?

There is a buzz that there could be a new gavel master for the auction, replacing Hugh Edmeades. In February this year, during the mega auction, Charu Sharma had to step in and conduct the auctions after Edmeades fainted on the stage on the first day of the auction.

There is talk that the Board might be looking at an Indian auctioneer, but the Board officials have remained tight-lipped on the matter.

There were 107 capped players and 97 uncapped players sold at the last mega auction. A total of Rs 551.7 crore was spent. The breakdown of the sold players was thus: 137 Indians, 67 overseas

IPL TEAMS’ PURSE LEFT AFTER 2022 AUCTION

⦿ Punjab Kings - Rs. 3.45 crore

