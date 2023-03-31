IPL 2023: Six overseas players likely to have most impact 

Indian Premier League has long prided itself in attracting the best of the foreign players to enrich its quality.

Over the years, several overseas players have gone on to become integral part of IPL teams with some of them going on to be the face of certain sides.

Here are six overseas players to watch out for this season:

Cameron Green

A significant factor in Mumbai Indians’ success over the years has been its all-rounders. Its acquisition of Cameron Green, for a whopping INR 17.5 crore, aligns with its principle of building its team around such utility players.

Having made his international debut for Australia in 2020 against India, Green has gone on to become a regular for his side.

Capable of hitting the ball long, the 23-year-old can also ball more-than-handy medium pace, providing balance to Rohit Sharma’s side.

In the three T20Is he has played in India, Green has scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 214.

Harry Brook

Over the last year, Harry Brook has emerged as the brightest batting talent in the world.

An incredible start to his Test career, with him clocking 809 runs in six games at an astonishing average of 80.9, has been doubled up with some hefty numbers in the shorter format – Brook averages 33.77 in T20s with a strike rate of close to 150.

His potential to be one of the best had prompted a rebuilding Sunrisers Hyderabad to invest INR 13.25 crore for his services, despite the fact that the 24-year-old has never played in Indian conditions.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans Bowling during the final of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022. | Photo Credit: 4825

For years, Rashid Khan has been a cheat code in T20 leagues across the globe, including the IPL.

The Afghan leggie promises his sides with a safety bank of four economical overs and also provides an additional power-hitting skill from the lower order.

Among players to have played more than 10 games, no bowler has a better economy rate than Rashid’s 6.37.

After starting his IPL journey with Surrisers Hyderabad in 2017, the 24-year-old was picked by Gujarat Titans for the 2022 edition.

Rashid, who was the vice-captain of the side, delivered multiple match-winning performances – with bat and ball – as he helped his side to a title win in its debut season.

Ben Stokes

After withdrawing from the 2022 IPL, it was near certain than Ben Stokes will be the biggest draw in the mini-auction and as expected multiple teams joined in the bidding war for the England test skipper.

Finally it was Chennai Super Kings which succeeded in securing the skills of Stokes. The left-handed batter would also provide leadership skills to the side. With MS Dhoni expected to step down after this season, Stokes is highly likely to be his replacement as the skipper.

Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals’ smashing 2022 IPL campaign was spearheaded by Jos Buttler’s form with the bat, with the English batter scoring 863 runs in 17 games – second most in a season, behind Virat Kohli (2016).

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after scoring a hundred during the 34th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Buttler has since gone on to become the white-ball captain for England and lead his side to victory at the T20 World Cup in Australia late last year.

The 31-year-old will be looking to continue his golden run as he looks to help his side to a first-title win in 15 years.

Jofra Archer

Despite it being near certain that Jofra Archer will mis out on the 2022 season, Mumbai Indians decided to splurge on the English quick in last year’s auction.

Mumbai’s investment is set to pay off this season as Archer seems to be back in full fitness.

With Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss out due to an injury, Mumbai will rely on Archer to lead its pace bowling unit.