RCB's Harshal Patel feels privileged to be the designated death bowler

Having failed to make a splash in the last five editions of the IPL, Harshal Patel came to the fore in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) campaign opener on Friday. The pacer, armed with a deceptive slower ball, took five for 27 and the man-of-the-match award in RCB’s close win over Mumbai Indians.

The Haryana cricketer was particularly efficient in the final over, conceding just one run and dismissing Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Marco Jansen.

READ|IPL 2021: Harshal Patel will be RCB's designated death bowler, says skipper Kohli

Harshal, who has played only 18 IPL matches since 2016, is now marked as the answer to RCB’s death bowling troubles. It is a responsibility he is happy to take on.

"It is one of those aspects of the game where you are in a position to win the game for your team. It is a privileged position to be in. It can go the other way around as well at times - it can dent your confidence - but I look at it as a privilege. Death bowling is something I've worked on for a long period of time, and I am confident enough now to take all that practice into the game,” Harshal said in a media interaction on Tuesday.

READ|Harshal Patel becomes first bowler in IPL history to take five wickets against Mumbai Indians

Harshal was traded to RCB from Delhi Capitals earlier this year, a move that has worked in his favour. "I have more opportunities with. I am being put into difficult match situations, and thus have more opportunity to showcase my skills. The trade is a welcome decision because I knew that with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich