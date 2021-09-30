Gayle pulls out of IPL 2021

Punjab Kings (PBKS) star batsman Chris Gayle has pulled out of the remainder of IPL 2021 due to bubble fatigue, the team announced on Thursday.

Having been a part of the Caribbean Premier League, before joining the PBKS squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gayle expressed a desire to mentally refresh himself in Dubai before representing the West Indies in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself. I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off,” Gayle said.

PBKS head coach Anil Kumble said the team respects his call. "I’ve played against Chris and have coached him at Punjab Kings and all through the years I’ve known him, he has always been an absolute professional and we as a team respect his decision and desire to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup.”

Satish Menon, CEO of the side, said, “Chris is a legend who has changed the game of T20 cricket, and we stand by his decision. He is a part of the Punjab Kings family, and his presence will be missed.”