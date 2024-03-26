CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans imposed with slow over-rate penalty during match with Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans (GT) was imposed with a slow-over rate penalty during the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chepauk on Tuesday

GT was forced to field with only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle during the last over of play after falling an over short according to the time regulations.

According to the IPL 2024 playing conditions, the 20th over of the innings should finish within 90 minutes (being 85 minutes of playing time plus 5 minutes of time-out) of the start of the innings.

