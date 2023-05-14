DHONI WINS TOSS AND ELECTS TO BAT FIRST
KKR Predicted XI (Batting first): Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.
KKR predicted XI (bowling first): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma/Anukul Roy.
KKR Impact Player options: Suyash Sharma, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh.
CSK Predicted XI (Batting first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande.
CSK Predicted XI (Bowling first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande.
CSK Impact Player options: Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.
Fans have turned up in huge numbers to witness CSK’s last home game in the league stage. They will also have the opportunity to get signed merch from their favourite stars as CSK have planned a lap of honour after the match tonight.
Royal Challengers bundled out Rajasthan Royals for a paltry 59, the third lowest total in IPL history, and posted a massive 112-run win to move fifth on the points table.
Our correspondent Ayan says: Tonight’s match is on Pitch no. 3, which was used for the MI v CSK game. It was slow then and did not offer exaggerated turn , which could negate the threat posed by KKR’s spinners.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has little to complain about after a great IPL 2023 campaign so far, but will have to be wary of a volatile Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) outfit in its last home game of the league stage on Sunday.
CSK has had the upper hand over KKR, having won 18 of the last 27 meetings between them. Kolkata must be feeling the after-effects of the brutal takedown by Yashasvi Jaiswal just two nights ago. Meanwhile, the Super Kings reaffirmed their status as title contenders with a 27-run win over the Delhi Capitals at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.
The surface used for that match was a traditional slow pitch. With the league stage now winding to a close, expect Sunday’s wicket to play similarly. Any score higher than 170 could end up being a winning total.
Dhoni has been sensational for CSK at the death, smacking 78 off 35 against fast bowlers in seven innings. He has been relatively quiet against spin, collecting 18 off 12. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed Dhoni three times in four innings, with the latter averaging 3.66 against him. KKR could consider holding back an over of Varun for the death.
As far as KKR’s batting goes, it’s curious that while the overall quality seems to have improved, it is still struggling to achieve consistency. One reason could be Venkatesh Iyer’s inability to capitalise on spin. He has scored 136 off 101 balls in eight innings. Iyer has batted mainly at No. 3 this season. Given that spinners are usually operational between 7 and 16, your one-down is expected to dominate the slower bowlers, something Iyer has not done sufficiently. His problems will compound against a CSK side laced with a clutch of spinners.
A key matchup could be that of Rinku Singh and Matheesha Pathirana. Rinku has taken over the KKR finisher’s mantle from Andre Russell this year, while the young Lankan has been Dhoni’s go-to bowler between overs 17 and 20. How Rinku aces the yorker test will be interesting to watch.
A win will push CSK closer to a playoff spot. The Knight Riders, who have won three of their last five, need to depend on other results going in their favour.
-Ayan Acharya
Matches played: 27
Chennai Super Kings won: 18
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 9
Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 49 runs (2023)
Last five results: CSK won - 4; KKR won - 1
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Aarya Desai.
