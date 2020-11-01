IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday.

Head-to-head: (22 matches - CSK 13 | KXIP 9)

The two teams have faced each other 22 times in the IPL so far, with CSK holding a 13-9 head-to-head win/loss record over KXIP.

READ | IPL 2020: All-round Mumbai seals top-two finish with nine-wicket win over Delhi

Last IPL meeting:

KXIP (178/4 in 20 overs) lost to CSK (181/0 in 17.4 overs) by 10 wickets.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Dubai on October 4, Sunday. Chennai beat Punjab by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on the back of unbeaten 80-plus scores from openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson. Kings XI skipper K. L. Rahul scored a half-century against the Super Kings as well.

Position on the Points Table:

CSK currently occupies the eighth position in the 2020 IPL points table with 10 points from 13 outings, which include five wins and eight losses. Meanwhile, KXIP is placed fifth in the standings with 12 points, having won six games and lost seven.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

CSK - The franchise has two wins from its last five games (2:3)

KXIP - The team has four victories in its last five matches (4:1)

Overall, CSK has won the IPL thrice, while KXIP has made only one final (2014 vs Kolkata Knight Riders) in the tournament thus far.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM CSK & KXIP)

Most runs

1) K. L. Rahul (KXIP) - 641

2) Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 401

3) Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) - 398

4) Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) - 351

5) Ambati Rayudu (CSK) - 329

Most Wickets

1) Mohammed Shami (KXIP) - 20

2) Sam Curran (CSK) - 13

3) Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP) -12

4) Deepak Chahar (CSK) - 12

5) Murugan Ashwin (KXIP) - 10