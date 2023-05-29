Gujarat Titans registered the highest team score in an IPL final during its summit clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Titans smashed 214 for four in 20 overs, going past the previous best of 208 for seven by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016.

The defending champion rode on B. Sai Sudharsan’s spellbinding knock of 96 from 47 balls, which was aided by Wriddhiman Saha’s fifty and skipper Hardik Pandya’s late cameo, to post the challenging total.

CSK will face a record run-chase when it comes out to bat in its quest for a fifth IPL title. Earlier in the playoffs, CSK had beaten GT by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Interestingly, the first match of the tournament this year was also played between the two sides. GT got the better of CSK by five wickets in that game.

Highest team scores in IPL final