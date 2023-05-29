IPL News

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans records highest team total in IPL final against CSK

Titans smashed 214 for four in 20 overs, going past the previous best of 208 for seven by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 29 May, 2023 21:18 IST
CHENNAI 29 May, 2023 21:18 IST
B. Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans in action.

B. Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Titans smashed 214 for four in 20 overs, going past the previous best of 208 for seven by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016.

Gujarat Titans registered the highest team score in an IPL final during its summit clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Also Read
CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 final: Sai Sudharsan hits 96, highest score by uncapped player in IPL final

Titans smashed 214 for four in 20 overs, going past the previous best of 208 for seven by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016.

The defending champion rode on B. Sai Sudharsan’s spellbinding knock of 96 from 47 balls, which was aided by Wriddhiman Saha’s fifty and skipper Hardik Pandya’s late cameo, to post the challenging total.

CSK will face a record run-chase when it comes out to bat in its quest for a fifth IPL title. Earlier in the playoffs, CSK had beaten GT by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Interestingly, the first match of the tournament this year was also played between the two sides. GT got the better of CSK by five wickets in that game.

Highest team scores in IPL final

Team Opposition SeasonScore
Gujarat Titans
Sunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers Bangalore2016208/7
Chennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers Bangalore2011205/5
Mumbai IndiansChennai Super Kings2015202/5
Kolkata Knight RidersKings XI Punjab2014200/7
Royal Challengers BangaloreSunrisers Hyderabad2016200/7
Punjab KingsKolkata Knight Riders2014199/4
Kolkata Knight RidersChennai Super Kings2012192/5
Chennai Super KingsKolkata Knight Riders2021192/3
Chennai Super KingsKolkata Knight Riders2012190/3

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

CSK’s IPL 2023: 5 reasons why MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings was successful this season

WATCH: Akash Madhwal’s fifer powers Mumbai Indians to 81-run win in Eliminator; LSG vs MI match analysis in five minutes

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

Slide shows

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final in Pictures: Rain plays spoilsport in Ahmedabad; Title winner to be decided on reserve day

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us