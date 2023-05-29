IPL News

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 final: Sai Sudharsan hits 96, highest score by uncapped player in IPL final

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 final: Sai Sudharsan slammed the highest score by an uncapped batter in an Indian Premier League (IPL) final during the final against Chennai Super Kings.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 29 May, 2023 21:18 IST
CHENNAI 29 May, 2023 21:18 IST
Sai Sudharsan in action during the IPL 2023 final.

Sai Sudharsan in action during the IPL 2023 final. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 final: Sai Sudharsan slammed the highest score by an uncapped batter in an Indian Premier League (IPL) final during the final against Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan slammed the highest score by an uncapped batter in an Indian Premier League (IPL) final during the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Sudharsan hit 96 off 47 deliveries as the Titans posted the highest team score in an IPL final - 214 for four. Walking at the fall of Shubman Gill’s wicket after the seventh over, Sudharsan teamed up with Wriddhiman Saha to put up a 64-run stand for the second wicket.

Also Read
CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans records highest team total in IPL final against CSK

The 21-year-old then took the attack to the CSK bowlers and racked up eight fours and six sixes to notch up the third-highest individual knock in an IPL final.

Sudharsan, picked up for his base price of INR 20 lakh by GT before the IPL 2022 season, featured in five matches last season, managing 145 runs in five innings before he was retained. The southpaw played a crucial role in the early stages this season before GT dropped him for the sake of its combination.

In eight innings this year, Sudharsan has accumulated 362 runs averaging 51.71 with a strike rate of 141.41.

During a rewarding 2022-23 domestic season, Sudharsan became the most expensive pick at the inaugural Tamil Nadu Premier League auction in February. Lyca Kovai Kings bought the left-handed top-order batter for a record sum of ₹21.60 lakh - slightly above his IPL contract.

Sudharsan finished the second-highest run-scorer for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy season, scoring 572 runs in 12 innings with two tons and a fifty. He was at his fluent best in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where gathered 610 runs in eight innings with a best of 154 - only behind statemate N Jagadeesan and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Highest Individual Scores in IPL finals

PlayerTeamYearScore
Shane WatsonChennai Super Kings2018117*
Wriddhiman SahaKing XI Punjab2014115*
Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans202396
Murali VijayChennai Super Kings201195
Manish PandeyKolkata Knight Riders201494
Manvinder BislaKolkata Knight Riders201289
Faf du PlessisChennai Super Kings202186
Shane WatsonChennai Super Kings201980
Chris GayleRoyal Challengers Bangalore201676

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

CSK’s IPL 2023: 5 reasons why MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings was successful this season

WATCH: Akash Madhwal’s fifer powers Mumbai Indians to 81-run win in Eliminator; LSG vs MI match analysis in five minutes

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

Slide shows

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final in Pictures: Rain plays spoilsport in Ahmedabad; Title winner to be decided on reserve day

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us