CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 final: Sai Sudharsan hits 96, highest score by uncapped player in IPL final

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan slammed the highest score by an uncapped batter in an Indian Premier League (IPL) final during the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Sudharsan hit 96 off 47 deliveries as the Titans posted the highest team score in an IPL final - 214 for four. Walking at the fall of Shubman Gill’s wicket after the seventh over, Sudharsan teamed up with Wriddhiman Saha to put up a 64-run stand for the second wicket.

The 21-year-old then took the attack to the CSK bowlers and racked up eight fours and six sixes to notch up the third-highest individual knock in an IPL final.

Sudharsan, picked up for his base price of INR 20 lakh by GT before the IPL 2022 season, featured in five matches last season, managing 145 runs in five innings before he was retained. The southpaw played a crucial role in the early stages this season before GT dropped him for the sake of its combination.

In eight innings this year, Sudharsan has accumulated 362 runs averaging 51.71 with a strike rate of 141.41.

During a rewarding 2022-23 domestic season, Sudharsan became the most expensive pick at the inaugural Tamil Nadu Premier League auction in February. Lyca Kovai Kings bought the left-handed top-order batter for a record sum of ₹21.60 lakh - slightly above his IPL contract.

Sudharsan finished the second-highest run-scorer for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy season, scoring 572 runs in 12 innings with two tons and a fifty. He was at his fluent best in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where gathered 610 runs in eight innings with a best of 154 - only behind statemate N Jagadeesan and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

