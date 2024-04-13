MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: ‘Modifications for bowling rules necessary for balance between bat and ball,’ says CSK coach Fleming

The former New Zealand captain said that though the league was top-notch as an entertainment package, rule changes in bowling would make the tournament more even, in terms of skills.

Published : Apr 13, 2024 19:40 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Fleming, Chennai Super Kings’ head coach since 2009, admitted that CSK players look forward to a competitive rivalry against Mumbai Indians.
Fleming, Chennai Super Kings’ head coach since 2009, admitted that CSK players look forward to a competitive rivalry against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam B/The Hindu
infoIcon

Fleming, Chennai Super Kings’ head coach since 2009, admitted that CSK players look forward to a competitive rivalry against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam B/The Hindu

Stephen Fleming, the longest-serving coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL), hopes bowlers are offered more leeway to ensure the IPL maintains balance and continues its reputation as the best franchise league in the world of cricket.

“Batting, in particular, has evolved at a huge rate of knots, the last five years in particular. So now you’re seeing some unbelievable skill. The challenge of the IPL, from a skill point of view, is how the bowlers can even the game up a little bit,” Fleming, Chennai Super Kings’ head coach since 2009, said on the eve of CSK’s high-profile tie against Mumbai Indians.

“The two bouncers (rule) is one, and maybe we need to keep looking at other ways to do that. But I think from an entertainment package, it’s right up there. The quality of cricket that’s played is second to none in terms of franchise cricket.”

RELATED: Two-bouncer rule in IPL 2024: How effective has it been so far?

The IPL authorities have allowed bowlers to bowl up to two bouncers, to resurrect the balance between the bat and the ball. Among other possible experiments, they can look at possibly widening the wide lines and allowing one bowler to bowl five or six overs.

Fleming admitted that CSK players also look forward to a competitive rivalry between the boys in yellow and blues. “We love it. We look forward to this fixture. Over the years it has developed into a really competitive rivalry, and it’s based on two good teams playing successful brands of cricket,” Fleming said.

“Not by design, but more through results, it’s worked out to a couple of successful franchises that have had opportunities to push ahead of the others. But look, in saying that every time you play a team these days, it feels like a massive rivalry or a massive game. So we try to keep things reasonably simple and part of the process of this game is to keep emotions down and just enjoy the occasion for what it is.”

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings /

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Stephen Fleming

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 26/0 in (3.0 Overs), Bairstow and Taide start strong
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024: All eyes on impressive Indians as home-run begins
    Rakesh Rao
  3. IPL 2024: ‘Modifications for bowling rules necessary for balance between bat and ball,’ says CSK coach Fleming
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 13: Gaurav Gill finishes Day 1 of Otago Rally in top-three
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians lock horns with bragging rights at stake
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: ‘Modifications for bowling rules necessary for balance between bat and ball,’ says CSK coach Fleming
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians lock horns with bragging rights at stake
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out due to injury against Rajasthan Royals, Sam Curran steps in as captain
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: ‘Too early to write-off Starc, he’s done reasonably okay,’ says Kolkata Knight Riders’ mentor Gambhir
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders hosts Lucknow Super Giants, looking to return to winning ways at home
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 26/0 in (3.0 Overs), Bairstow and Taide start strong
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024: All eyes on impressive Indians as home-run begins
    Rakesh Rao
  3. IPL 2024: ‘Modifications for bowling rules necessary for balance between bat and ball,’ says CSK coach Fleming
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 13: Gaurav Gill finishes Day 1 of Otago Rally in top-three
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians lock horns with bragging rights at stake
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment