MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hardik Pandya not moving to Mumbai Indians, retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will not move back to Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 17:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Titans’ Hardik Pandya in action.
FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Titans’ Hardik Pandya in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Titans’ Hardik Pandya in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

In a stunning move, Gujarat Titans (GT) has retained star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya despite talks of him moving to Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024.

In 2022, Hardik captained the Titans to victory in their inaugural IPL season, earning the Player of the Match title in the final against the Rajasthan Royals. The following year, Titans, led by Hardik, reached the IPL final again but finished as runner-up to the Chennai Super Kings.

Hardik would have been the third captain to be traded after Ravichandran Ashwin moved from Punjab Kings to Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals traded Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals, in 2020.

Hardik started his IPL journey at the Mumbai Indians as an uncapped player in 2015, signed for Rs 10 lakhs. He contributed to Mumbai’s championship victories in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Hardik was released by MI ahead of the 2022 mega auction. The five-time IPL champion decided to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard.

Trading window is open from seven days after the end of a season until seven days prior to the Player Auction.

Related Topics

Hardik Pandya /

IPL 2024 /

Gujarat Titans /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Full list of retained, released players; Hardik retained by Gujarat Titans; RCB releases Hasaranga, Harshal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hardik Pandya not moving to Mumbai Indians, retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction 2024 LIVE Updates: BREAKING - Hardik Pandya retained at Gujarat Titans; Full list of players retained, released on trade window deadline day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mumbai Indians: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Mumbai Indians: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gujarat Titans: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hardik Pandya not moving to Mumbai Indians, retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lucknow Super Giants: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Full list of retained, released players; Hardik retained by Gujarat Titans; RCB releases Hasaranga, Harshal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hardik Pandya not moving to Mumbai Indians, retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction 2024 LIVE Updates: BREAKING - Hardik Pandya retained at Gujarat Titans; Full list of players retained, released on trade window deadline day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mumbai Indians: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment