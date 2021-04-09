Harshal Patel becomes first bowler in IPL history to take five wickets against Mumbai Indians

Harshal Patel, the Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler, became the first ever bowler to take a five-for against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 opener in Chennai on Friday.

MI vs RCB LIVE Cricket Score, Today's IPL 2021 Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore needs 160 to win

He achieved the landmark when he clean bowled Marco Jansen with the slower yorker in the 20th over. Earlier in the over, he snapped up Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard off successive deliveries. Patel could've had a hat-trick, but his slower, dipping yorker to Jansen narrowly missed the leg-stump.

"You can't look at the opposition all the time. You must focus on your planning and execution," Patel said during the innings break. "It was very clear from the beginning that I would bowl two at the death, but luckily I got three. This is my first five-wicket haul in T20s. Feels good that it's come against Mumbai."

Patel had also dismissed Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya cheaply to restrict Mumbai to 159/9. He finished with 5 for 27 in 4 overs.