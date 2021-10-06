IPL News

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 live Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch

IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH : Virat Kohli's RCB takes on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sharjah 06 October, 2021 06:34 IST

Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore has been in prime form.

Matches: 18

Won: RCB-8, SRH- 9, Tied -1

HS (RCB) vs SRH: 227

LS (RCB) vs SRH: 113

HS (SRH) vs RCB: 231

LS (SRH) vs RCB: 146

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between RCB and SRH will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

STARS FROM THE FIXTURE

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.David WarnerSRH (2014- Present)647
2.Virat KohliRCB (2008-Present)564
3.AB de VilliersRCB (2011-Present)521
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken
1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB (2014-Present)16
2.Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH (2014- Present15
3.Rashid KhanSRH (2017–present)10

 

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.David WarnerSRH543
2.Devdutt PadikkalRCB473
3.Virat KohliRCB466
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken
1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB21
2.Rashid KhanSRH20
3.T NatarajanSRH16

 

IPL 2021 SQUADS

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini,Dushmantha Chameera, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

David Warner, Kane Williamson (c), Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

