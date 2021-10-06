RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 live Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch

Virat Kohli's RCB takes on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Matches: 18

Won: RCB-8, SRH- 9, Tied -1

HS (RCB) vs SRH: 227

LS (RCB) vs SRH: 113

HS (SRH) vs RCB: 231

LS (SRH) vs RCB: 146

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between RCB and SRH will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

STARS FROM THE FIXTURE

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. David Warner SRH (2014- Present) 647 2. Virat Kohli RCB (2008-Present) 564 3. AB de Villiers RCB (2011-Present) 521 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Yuzvendra Chahal RCB (2014-Present) 16 2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH (2014- Present 15 3. Rashid Khan SRH (2017–present) 10

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. David Warner SRH 543 2. Devdutt Padikkal RCB 473 3. Virat Kohli RCB 466 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Yuzvendra Chahal RCB 21 2. Rashid Khan SRH 20 3. T Natarajan SRH 16