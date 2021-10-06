IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 live Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH : Virat Kohli's RCB takes on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Team Sportstar Sharjah 06 October, 2021 06:34 IST Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore has been in prime form. Team Sportstar Sharjah 06 October, 2021 06:34 IST Virat Kohli's RCB takes on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.Matches: 18Won: RCB-8, SRH- 9, Tied -1HS (RCB) vs SRH: 227LS (RCB) vs SRH: 113HS (SRH) vs RCB: 231LS (SRH) vs RCB: 146Where to watch today's match?The IPL 2021 match between RCB and SRH will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.STARS FROM THE FIXTURERankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.David WarnerSRH (2014- Present)6472.Virat KohliRCB (2008-Present)5643.AB de VilliersRCB (2011-Present)521RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB (2014-Present)162.Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH (2014- Present153.Rashid KhanSRH (2017–present)10 STARS FROM LAST SEASONRankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.David WarnerSRH5432.Devdutt PadikkalRCB4733.Virat KohliRCB466RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB212.Rashid KhanSRH203.T NatarajanSRH16 IPL 2021 SQUADSROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALOREVirat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini,Dushmantha Chameera, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. BharatSUNRISERS HYDERABADDavid Warner, Kane Williamson (c), Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mujeeb ur Rahman. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :