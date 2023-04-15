Here is the full list of the Man-of-the-Match award winners in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore was adjudged Player-of-the-Match for his 34-ball 50 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

⦿ 1. Rashid Khan - 2/26 (4) & 10* (3) - GT beat CSK by seven wickets (Ahmedabad)

2. Arshdeep Singh - 3/19 (4) - PBKS beat KKR by seven runs (Mohali) ⦿ 3. Mark Wood - 5/14 (4) - LSG beat DC by 50 runs (Lucknow)

4. Jos Buttler - 54 (22) - RR beat SRH by 72 runs (Hyderabad) ⦿ 5. Faf du Plessis - 73 (43) - RCB beat MI by eight wickets (Bengaluru)

6. Moeen Ali - 19 (13) & 4/26 (4) - CSK beat LSG by 12 runs (Chennai) ⦿ 7. Sai Sudharsan - 62* (48) - GT beat DC by six wickets (Delhi)

8. Nathan Ellis - 4/30 (4) - PBKS beat RR by five runs (Guwahati) ⦿ 9. Shardul Thakur - 68 (29) & 1/15 (2) - KKR beat RCB by 81 runs (Kolkata)

10. Krunal Pandya - 3/18 (4) & 34 (23) - LSG beat SRH by five wickets (Lucknow) ⦿ 11. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 60 (31) - RR beat DC by 57 runs (Guwahati)

12. Ravindra Jadeja - 3/20 (4) - CSK beat MI by seven wickets (Mumbai) ⦿ 13. Rinku Singh - 48* (21) - KKR beat GT by three wickets (Ahmedabad)

14. Shikhar Dhawan 99* (66) - SRH beat PBKS by eight wickets (Hyderabad) ⦿ 15. Nicholas Pooran - 62 (19) - LSG beat RCB by one wicket (Bengaluru)

16. Rohit Sharma 65 (45) - MI beat DC by six wickets (Delhi) ⦿ 17. Ravichandran Ashwin - 30 (22) & 2/25 - RR beat CSK by three runs (Chennai)

18. Mohit Sharma - 4/18 (4) - GT beat PBKS by six wickets (Mohali) ⦿ 19. Harry Brook - 100* (55) - SRH beat KKR by 23 runs (Kolkata)

19. Harry Brook - 100* (55) - SRH beat KKR by 23 runs (Kolkata) ⦿ 20. Virat Kohli - 50 (34) - RCB beat DC by 23 runs (Bengaluru)