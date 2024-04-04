Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli scored the first century of the IPL 2024 in the 19th match of the season against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.
Kohli’s 113 not out is highest individual score made by a batter so far in this edition of the IPL; it is also his joint-highest individual score in IPL.
Here’s a list of the highest individual scores made in this season so far.
Highest individual scores in IPL 2024
Latest on Sportstar
- NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters Live score, ISL 2023-24: NEUFC 0-0 KBFC; Diamantakos not in squad for KBFC
- RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Kohli’s unbeaten 113 takes Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 183/3 against Rajasthan Royals
- Mohammedan Sporting wins I-League 2023-24, joins East Bengal, Mohun Bagan in ISL
- RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scores century, tops list of highest individual scores of the season
- RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli scores first century of IPL 2024 season
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE