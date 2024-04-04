RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scores century, tops list of highest individual scores of the season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli scored the first century of the IPL 2024 in the 19th match of the season against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.

Kohli’s 113 not out is highest individual score made by a batter so far in this edition of the IPL; it is also his joint-highest individual score in IPL.

Here’s a list of the highest individual scores made in this season so far.