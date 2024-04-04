MagazineBuy Print

RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scores century, tops list of highest individual scores of the season

Kohli’s became the first centurion of the IPL 2024 season.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 21:22 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli in action.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli scored the first century of the IPL 2024 in the 19th match of the season against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.

Kohli’s 113 not out is highest individual score made by a batter so far in this edition of the IPL; it is also his joint-highest individual score in IPL.

Here’s a list of the highest individual scores made in this season so far.

Highest individual scores in IPL 2024
1) Virat Kohli - 113* (71 balls)
2) Shubman Gill - 89 (48 balls)
3) Sunil Narine - 85 (39 balls)
4) Riyan Parag - 84* (45 balls)
5) Virat Kohli - 83* (59 balls)

