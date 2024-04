IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after KKR vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders steady in second place; Delhi Capitals languishes in second half

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to solidify its position in second place in the IPL 2024 standings. Delhi Capitals squandered a chance to rise in the standings and remains in the bottom half, placed sixth.

KKR has 12 points to its name, second only to table topper Rajasthan Royals which has 16 points. Delhi Capitals remains at 10 points.

Here’s what the standings look like after the KKR vs DC IPL 2024 game:

Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 16 +0.694 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 12 +1.096 Chennai Super Kings 9 5 4 10 +0.810 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 10 +0.075 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 10 +0.059 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 8 -1.113 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 6 -0.187 Mumbai Indians 9 3 6 6 -0.261 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 6 -0.415

(Updated after KKR vs DC on April 29)