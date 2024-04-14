Chennai Super Kings got its fourth win of IPL 2024 when it beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
CSK stays third despite the win, lagging behind Kolkata Knight Riders on net run rate. Mumbai Indians slipped one spot to the eighth position after the defeat.
Earlier in the day, Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens. With its fourth win in five games, Knight Riders remained in the second spot in the standings, closing the gap with leader Rajasthan Royals, which has five wins in six games.
Meanwhile, Lucknow dropped one spot to fifth in the standings as its Net Run Rate (NRR) took a beating with Kolkata sealing the win with 26 balls to spare.
IPL 2024 Points Table
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|5
|1
|10
|+0.767
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+1.688
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.726
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.344
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|6
|+0.038
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|6
|-0.637
|7
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.218
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.234
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.975
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|1
|5
|2
|-1.124
Latest on Sportstar
- Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 9: Praggnanandhaa to take on Gukesh; Vidit vs Nakamura; Humpy against Lagno
- Match in pictures: Bayer Leverkusen beats Werder Bremen 5-0 to win first-ever Bundesliga title
- MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Rohit century goes in vain; Pathirana picks 4 to help CSK win by 20 runs
- IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings stays third after win over Mumbai Indians; Rajasthan Royals at top
- IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after MI vs CSK: Chahal continues at top, Bumrah in second place
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE