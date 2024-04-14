IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings stays third after win over Mumbai Indians; Rajasthan Royals at top

Chennai Super Kings got its fourth win of IPL 2024 when it beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

CSK stays third despite the win, lagging behind Kolkata Knight Riders on net run rate. Mumbai Indians slipped one spot to the eighth position after the defeat.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens. With its fourth win in five games, Knight Riders remained in the second spot in the standings, closing the gap with leader Rajasthan Royals, which has five wins in six games.

Meanwhile, Lucknow dropped one spot to fifth in the standings as its Net Run Rate (NRR) took a beating with Kolkata sealing the win with 26 balls to spare.

IPL 2024 Points Table