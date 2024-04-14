MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings stays third after win over Mumbai Indians; Rajasthan Royals at top

CSK stays third despite the win, lagging behind Kolkata Knight Riders on net run rate. Mumbai Indians slipped one spot to the eighth position after the defeat.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 23:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
MS Dhoni in action against Mumbai Indians.
MS Dhoni in action against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
MS Dhoni in action against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings got its fourth win of IPL 2024 when it beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens. With its fourth win in five games, Knight Riders remained in the second spot in the standings, closing the gap with leader Rajasthan Royals, which has five wins in six games.

Meanwhile, Lucknow dropped one spot to fifth in the standings as its Net Run Rate (NRR) took a beating with Kolkata sealing the win with 26 balls to spare.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 6 5 1 10 +0.767
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 4 1 8 +1.688
3 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 8 +0.726
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 6 +0.344
5 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 6 +0.038
6 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 6 -0.637
7 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 4 -0.218
8 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 4 -0.234
9 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 4 -0.975
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 2 -1.124

