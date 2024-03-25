MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings updated after RCB vs PBKS: Mustafizur stays on top; Bumrah in second place

IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman managed figures of 4/29 on his CSK debut to go top on the leading wicket takers standing

Published : Mar 25, 2024 23:25 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Mustafizur Rahman bowling during CSK vs RCB.
Mustafizur Rahman bowling during CSK vs RCB. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Mustafizur Rahman bowling during CSK vs RCB. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

The leading wicket taker of the Indian Premier League every season is awarded the Purple Cap.

A four-wicket haul on his Chennai Super Kings debut saw Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman top the leading wicket takers list in IPL 2024. Jasprit Bumrah was at his best, picking up three during Mumbai Indians’ narrow loss to the Gujarat Titans.

Indian Premier League 2024 Points Table

Harshit Rana picked three wickets at the Eden Gardens to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad at the death against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here is the full list of leading wicket takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Wkts Econ. Average BBI
Mustafizur Rahman CSK 1 4 7.25 7.25 4/29
Jasprit Bumrah MI 1 3 3.50 4.66 3/14
Harpreet Brar PBKS 2 3 3.85 9.00 2/14
T Natarajan SRH 1 3 8.00 10.66 3/32
Harshit Rana KKR 1 3 8.25 11.00 3/33

(Updated after RCB vs PBKS match on March 25)

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI
2023 Mohammed Shami GT 17 28 18.64 13.92 8.03 4/11
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40
2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27
2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24
2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12
2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29
2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22
2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14
2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42
2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20
2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13
2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26
2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22
2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

