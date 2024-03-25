IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings updated after RCB vs PBKS: Mustafizur stays on top; Bumrah in second place

The leading wicket taker of the Indian Premier League every season is awarded the Purple Cap.
A four-wicket haul on his Chennai Super Kings debut saw Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman top the leading wicket takers list in IPL 2024. Jasprit Bumrah was at his best, picking up three during Mumbai Indians’ narrow loss to the Gujarat Titans.
Indian Premier League 2024 Points Table
Harshit Rana picked three wickets at the Eden Gardens to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad at the death against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Here is the full list of leading wicket takers of IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wkts
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|1
|4
|7.25
|7.25
|4/29
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|1
|3
|3.50
|4.66
|3/14
|Harpreet Brar
|PBKS
|2
|3
|3.85
|9.00
|2/14
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|1
|3
|8.00
|10.66
|3/32
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|1
|3
|8.25
|11.00
|3/33
(Updated after RCB vs PBKS match on March 25)
PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike rate
|Economy
|BBI
|2023
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|17
|28
|18.64
|13.92
|8.03
|4/11
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|17
|27
|19.51
|15.11
|7.75
|5/40
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|15
|32
|14.34
|10.56
|8.14
|5/27
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|17
|30
|18.26
|13.30
|8.34
|4/24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.57
|14.84
|6.69
|4/12
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|KXIP
|14
|24
|18.66
|14.00
|8.00
|4/16
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|14
|26
|14.19
|12.00
|7.05
|5/19
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|17
|23
|21.30
|17.20
|7.42
|4/29
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.38
|12.00
|8.14
|3/22
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|CSK
|16
|23
|19.65
|14.00
|8.39
|4/14
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|18
|32
|15.53
|11.70
|7.95
|4/42
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|DD
|16
|25
|18.12
|15.10
|7.19
|4/20
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|16
|28
|13.39
|13.50
|5.95
|5/13
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|DC
|16
|21
|20.42
|16.80
|7.29
|3/26
|2009
|RP Singh
|DC
|16
|23
|18.13
|15.50
|6.98
|4/22
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|RR
|11
|22
|12.09
|11.22
|6.46
|6/14
