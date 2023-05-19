IPL News

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Jos Buttler records most ducks in a season

Buttler, who was in top form last season failed to get off the mark as he was caught in the crease with Rabada trapping the Rajasthan opener for a duck.

Team Sportstar
19 May, 2023 21:59 IST
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals walks back after departing for a duck.

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals walks back after departing for a duck. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Jos Buttler recorded his fifth duck of the season, the most ducks in a season by a batsman as Rajasthan got off to a poor start in a stiff run chase of 188 against Punjab Kings.

Buttler, who was in top form last season failed to get off the mark as he was caught in the crease with Rabada trapping the Rajasthan opener for a duck. Buttler also recorded a hat-trick of ducks after walking back without troubling the scorers during Rajasthan’s games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders and on Friday against Punjab. 

Buttler faced four deliveries before missing a flick in an attempt to get off the strike.

The IPL 2022 orange cap holder recorded his fifth duck in IPL 2023, thereby attracting an unwanted record against his name.

  • ⦿Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) - 2023 - 5 ducks
  • ⦿ Herschelle Gibbs (Deccan Chanrgers) - 2009 - 4 ducks
  • ⦿ Mithun Manhas (Pune Warriors India) - 2011 - 4 ducks
  • ⦿ Manish Pandey (Pune Warriors India) - 2012 - 4 ducks
  • ⦿ Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals) - 2020 - 4 ducks
  • ⦿ Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2021 - 4 ducks
  • ⦿ Nicholas Pooran (Punjab Kings) - 2021 - 4 duck

