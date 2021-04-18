KL Rahul says Punjab Kings was 10-15 runs short vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul felt his side was 10-15 runs short after Delhi Capitals chased down 196 with six wickets and nine balls to spare on Sunday.

"Slightly disappointing, but we've still got a lot of games left. In the end, when you look at it, it does look short. But I felt batting in the middle, 196 was really good," Rahul said after the match.

Batting first, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul put up 122 inside 13 overs before cameos from Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan vaulted the Punjab side to 195 on a good batting wicket. "The first half Mayank and I were saying the same, that we'd be good if we got 180-190. Bowling second's always a challenge at Wankhede and credit to Dhawan."

The Capitals were off to a flying start, thanks to a brisk 59-run opening stand between Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw then took centre stage, blazing his way to 92 before being clean bowled by Jhye Richardson. Marcus Stoinis saw the team home with an entertaining cameo.

Rahul also said that the dew in Mumbai during the chase made it difficult for his team while bowling and fielding. Dew did sway things. We always try to prepare for such conditions, but it does get difficult in these situations. Bowlers try to bowl with the wet ball, but it's always difficult. I asked the umpires to change the ball a couple of times (as it was wet), but the rule book doesn't allow that."

Delhi Capitals moved to No. 2 in the points table. Punjab Kings is seventh at the moment.