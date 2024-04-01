MI vs RR Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Rajasthan wins toss, opts to bowl first; Mumbai to bat

- April 01, 2024 19:09Rajasthan Royals Playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal
- April 01, 2024 19:08Mumbai Indians Playing XI
Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka
- April 01, 2024 19:02Toss Update
Rajasthan Royals wins the toss, opts to bowl first
- April 01, 2024 18:45Toss Coming Up
We are not too far away from the toss and the spin of the coin will take place at 7:00 PM.
- April 01, 2024 18:26Our correspondent, Amol, from the Wankhede
- April 01, 2024 18:24Mumbai Indians Squad
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis
- April 01, 2024 18:24Rajasthan Royals Squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore
MI vs RR Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today - Mumbai Indians or Rajasthan Royals?
MI vs RR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match
MI vs RR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match
Rajasthan is in a strong position, with two wins out of two games and pocketing four points. The Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the table after losing both of their opening matches. Check out the live streaming details.
Struggling Mumbai Indians hosts in-form Rajasthan Royals, skipper Hardik Pandya eyes maiden win
MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Struggling Mumbai Indians hosts in-form Rajasthan Royals, skipper Hardik Pandya eyes maiden win
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians and its new skipper Hardik Pandya both will hope for a change in fortunes when the franchise features in its first home game at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, against Rajasthan Royals.
