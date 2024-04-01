MagazineBuy Print

Live

MI vs RR Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Rajasthan wins toss, opts to bowl first; Mumbai to bat

MI vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Updated : Apr 01, 2024 19:14 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match taking place at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

  • April 01, 2024 19:09
    Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • April 01, 2024 19:08
    Mumbai Indians Playing XI

    Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

  • April 01, 2024 19:02
    Toss Update

    Rajasthan Royals wins the toss, opts to bowl first

  • April 01, 2024 18:45
    Toss Coming Up

    We are not too far away from the toss and the spin of the coin will take place at 7:00 PM.

  • April 01, 2024 18:26
    Our correspondent, Amol, from the Wankhede
  • April 01, 2024 18:24
    Mumbai Indians Squad

    Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis

  • April 01, 2024 18:24
    Rajasthan Royals Squad

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore

  • April 01, 2024 18:00
    MI vs RR Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today - Mumbai Indians or Rajasthan Royals?

    MI vs RR Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip today - Mumbai Indians or Rajasthan Royals?

    MI vs RR Live Toss updates: Check the toss result from the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

  • April 01, 2024 17:43
    MI vs RR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match

    MI vs RR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match

    Rajasthan is in a strong position, with two wins out of two games and pocketing four points. The Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the table after losing both of their opening matches. Check out the live streaming details.

  • April 01, 2024 17:41
    Struggling Mumbai Indians hosts in-form Rajasthan Royals, skipper Hardik Pandya eyes maiden win

    MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Struggling Mumbai Indians hosts in-form Rajasthan Royals, skipper Hardik Pandya eyes maiden win

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians and its new skipper Hardik Pandya both will hope for a change in fortunes when the franchise features in its first home game at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, against Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians /

Rajasthan Royals /

IPL 2024

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
