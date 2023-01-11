Rishabh Pant will miss IPL 2023, says Ganguly

Former BCCI president and soon-to-be Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly, has said that Rishabh Pant will miss IPL 2023 after being injured in a car accident in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand last year.

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL,” Ganguly, who is due to join Delhi Capitals as director of cricket, was quoted as saying by broadcaster Sports Today.

“It will be a great IPL (for the team), we will do well, but Rishabh Pant’s injury will affect the Delhi Capitals,” Ganguly said Tuesday.

Pant had two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with other injuries, the BCCI said in a statement. Pant recently underwent a knee surgery at a Mumbai hospital. “Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone a knee ligament surgery on Friday. He will be under observation. Further course of action and rehabilitation will be advised by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed by the BCCI sports science and medicine team,” a BCCI source told PTI.

Pant, 25, was not part of the India squads for the T20I and ODI home series against Sri Lanka. He was due to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February.