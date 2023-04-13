PBKS vs GT head-to-head in IPL: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans stats, most runs, wickets

Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh on Thursday. The teams have met twice in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Punjab and Gujarat scoring a win each.

PBKS VS GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 2 Punjab Kings won: 1 Gujarat Titans won: 1 Last result: Punjab Kings won by eight wickets (DY Patil; 2022)

Punjab Kings hasn’t enjoyed overwhelming success at home with their winning record in Mohali just over 50 percent in the Indian Premier League. However, Kings have won their last two matches at this venue and will hope to keep the momentum going on Thursday.

PUNJAB KINGS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN MOHALI Matches played: 57 Matches won: 31 Matches lost: 26 Win%: 54.38 Longest winning streak: 7 matches (May 2017-April 2019) Longest losing streak: 4 matches (April 2012-May 2012) Last result: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs (D/L) Last five results: PBKS won - 3; PBKS lost - 2

Barring Lockie Ferguson, who was traded by Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2023, all the top run-scorers and wicket-takers from the PBKS vs GT fixture will be in action on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan, who holds the Orange Cap, will hope to build on his run-tally while Shubman Gill be will keen to continue his consistent run of form.

MOST RUNS IN PBKS VS GT MATCHES IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Shubman Gill (GT) 2 105 52.50 161.53 96 B. Sai Sudharsan (GT) 2 100 100.00 125.00 65* Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 2 97 97.00 116.86 62*

MOST WICKETS IN PBKS VS GT MATCHES IN IPL