IPL News

PBKS vs GT head-to-head in IPL: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans stats, most runs, wickets

Punjab vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Kings and Titans will face off for the third time in the Indian Premier League. Both teams have scored a win each from the two previous games between the sides.

Team Sportstar
13 April, 2023 16:17 IST
13 April, 2023 16:17 IST
FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan is at his consistent best in IPL 2023 and leads the Orange Cap race.

FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan is at his consistent best in IPL 2023 and leads the Orange Cap race. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Punjab vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Kings and Titans will face off for the third time in the Indian Premier League. Both teams have scored a win each from the two previous games between the sides.

Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh on Thursday. The teams have met twice in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Punjab and Gujarat scoring a win each.

PBKS VS GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 2
Punjab Kings won: 1
Gujarat Titans won: 1
Last result: Punjab Kings won by eight wickets (DY Patil; 2022)

Punjab Kings hasn’t enjoyed overwhelming success at home with their winning record in Mohali just over 50 percent in the Indian Premier League. However, Kings have won their last two matches at this venue and will hope to keep the momentum going on Thursday.

PUNJAB KINGS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN MOHALI
Matches played: 57
Matches won: 31
Matches lost: 26
Win%: 54.38
Longest winning streak: 7 matches (May 2017-April 2019)
Longest losing streak: 4 matches (April 2012-May 2012)
Last result: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs (D/L)
Last five results: PBKS won - 3; PBKS lost - 2

Barring Lockie Ferguson, who was traded by Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2023, all the top run-scorers and wicket-takers from the PBKS vs GT fixture will be in action on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan, who holds the Orange Cap, will hope to build on his run-tally while Shubman Gill be will keen to continue his consistent run of form.

MOST RUNS IN PBKS VS GT MATCHES IN IPL

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike Rate Highest Score
Shubman Gill (GT)210552.50161.5396
B. Sai Sudharsan (GT)2100100.00125.0065*
Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)29797.00116.8662*

MOST WICKETS IN PBKS VS GT MATCHES IN IPL

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy Rate AverageBBI
Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)268.5011.334/33
Rashid Khan (GT)235.3714.333/22
Lockie Ferguson (GT)228.8531.001/29

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023 - ‘Do you have half hour,’ Fleming quips when asked about CSK’s injury woes

IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin flummoxed by umpires deciding to change the ball due to dew unprompted

IPL 2023: Axar Patel left in splits when asked about his ideal batting position in Delhi Capitals

Slide shows

CSK vs RR Highlights in Pics: Rajasthan Royals breaches fort Chepauk after 15 years; Sandeep Sharma holds his nerve despite Dhoni scare

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us