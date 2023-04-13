PBKS vs GT head-to-head in IPL: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans stats, most runs, wickets

Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh on Thursday. The teams have met twice in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Punjab and Gujarat scoring a win each.
Punjab Kings hasn’t enjoyed overwhelming success at home with their winning record in Mohali just over 50 percent in the Indian Premier League. However, Kings have won their last two matches at this venue and will hope to keep the momentum going on Thursday.
Barring Lockie Ferguson, who was traded by Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2023, all the top run-scorers and wicket-takers from the PBKS vs GT fixture will be in action on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan, who holds the Orange Cap, will hope to build on his run-tally while Shubman Gill be will keen to continue his consistent run of form.
MOST RUNS IN PBKS VS GT MATCHES IN IPL
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|2
|105
|52.50
|161.53
|96
|B. Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|2
|100
|100.00
|125.00
|65*
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|2
|97
|97.00
|116.86
|62*
MOST WICKETS IN PBKS VS GT MATCHES IN IPL
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|2
|6
|8.50
|11.33
|4/33
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|2
|3
|5.37
|14.33
|3/22
|Lockie Ferguson (GT)
|2
|2
|8.85
|31.00
|1/29