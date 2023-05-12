Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma smashed his 200th six for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Rohit walloped medium-pacer Mohit Sharma for a maximum over deep square-leg to reach the milestone after hitting two fours in the same over.

The 36-year-old made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2011 after spending the first three seasons at Deccan Chargers. With 252 sixes to his name in the IPL, Rohit is the second most prolific six-hitter in the tournament. Chris Gayle leads the pack with 357 sixes.

The skipper is coming into the match on the back of a harrowing run of form, with five single-digit scores in his last five innings in the tournament. Rohit has scored just 12 runs in the last five matches, including two ducks.

However, Rohit snapped his streak of single-digit scores with an 18-ball 29 against Titans on Friday. He was dismissed by Rashid Khan after Mumbai openers hammered 61 runs in the PowerPlay.