Shivam Dube smashes 20-ball fifty in KKR vs CSK match, joint third-fastest of IPL 2023

Shivam Dube of Chennai Super Kings smashed the joint third-fastest fifty of IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Dube brought up his fifty off 20 balls with a six over deep square-leg off pacer Kulwant Khejroliya and equalled Shardul Thakur and Jos Buttler’s 20-ball fifties this season.

Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants struck a 15-ball fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which remains the fastest half-century of IPL 2023. Ajinkya Rahane’s 19-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians is second on the list.